Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale to star in Guy Ritchie's Toff Guys

Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Henry Golding is all set to act alongside Kate Beckinsale and Matthew McConaughey in a new film.

The three actors will headline the cast of Guy Ritchie's new feature Toff Guys, Miramax Studio said in a statement.

The film, set around the modern marijuana industry, follows a British drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.

Ritchie has penned the script along with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

"McConaughey as the inside outsider with Henry and Kate will make for a thrilling Guy Ritchie ride," said CEO Bill Block in the statement.

Ritchie is currently directing the live-action remake of Aladdin with Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Beckinsale recently came onboard Charlie Day's directorial debut El Tonto while McConaughey will be seen in Harmony Korine's Beach Bum, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is set to start shooting later this year in the England.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 17:30 PM