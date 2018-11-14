You are here:

Game of Thrones: HBO confirms Season 8 of fantasy drama will premiere in April 2019

FP Staff

November 14, 2018 13:49:38 IST

HBO’s hit Emmy-winning drama Game of Thrones will debut its eighth and final season starting in April 2019, the network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday.

The video featured footage from previous seasons of the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of the fictional kingdom of Westeros. It showed both living and dead competitors for the crown of Westeros but didn’t give a taste of the final episodes.

Game of Thrones promo. Image via Twitter

The network did not reveal a specific date for the final season’s premiere, which will run for six episodes.

Game of Thrones, which has won multiple Emmy awards, is HBO’s biggest hit ever with some 30 million viewers in the United States and an army of devoted fans worldwide.

The series is based on novels by George RR Martin in a series called A Song of Ice and Fire.

HBO, the premium cable network, plans to put a large physical and social-media marketing effort behind the upcoming season. Starting 27 November, promotions will be spread throughout New York’s Grand Central Station, and 250,000 Game of Thrones mass transit MetroCards will be issued.

Several spinoffs of the series are in the works. HBO said in June that it had given a pilot order to a prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of the current series. Created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman, the prequel series will star Naomi Watts.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 13:53 PM

