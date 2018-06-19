You are here:

Emilia Clarke bids farewell to Game of Thrones: Has been my home away from home for almost a decade

FP Staff

Jun,19 2018 14:09:31 IST

Emilia Clarke has completed the shooting of the last season of Game of Thrones and the actor says she will always fondly remember the "land that has been my home away from home".

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. hbo.com

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. HBO

The 31-year old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO show, took to Instagram and  bid adieu to the popular series on which she has worked since its premiere in 2011.

Clarke shared an heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a selfie in which she could be seen sitting in a boat filled with flowers.

The show has been shot in locations such as Northern Ireland, Croatia, Iceland, Morocco, Spain and Malta among others. The eighth and final season of the show will air next year.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 14:09 PM

