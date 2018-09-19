Emilia Clarke to star with Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding in upcoming rom-com Last Christmas

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke will star opposite Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding in a new comedy, Last Christmas. The film, a holiday rom-com, will be directed by Paul Feig, best known for helming movies such as Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters.

The screenplay will be written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings, reported Variety. A release date and further information is yet to be known, though Golding suggested in a tweet on Tuesday that the film will shoot in London at the end of the year.

Finally I can start getting excited and share the news... @paulfeig and I will be back to business in London at the end of the year ❤️ https://t.co/pLI5S5S0zq — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) September 18, 2018

Feig and Thompson will also produce the comedy alongside Jessie Henderson and David Livingstone.

Best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, Clarke, 31, was last seen Solo: A Star Wars Story. Golding, 31, received a lot of praise for his performance in Jon M Chu's hit Crazy Rich Asians, which has grossed over USD 180 million at the box office and will release in India on 21 September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

