You are here:

Emilia Clarke to star with Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding in upcoming rom-com Last Christmas

FP Staff

Sep,19 2018 11:32:16 IST

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke will star opposite Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding in a new comedy, Last Christmas. The film, a holiday rom-com, will be directed by Paul Feig, best known for helming movies such as Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters.

Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke. Image via Twitter/@ST_LifeTweets

Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke. Image via Twitter/@ST_LifeTweets

The screenplay will be written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings, reported Variety. A release date and further information is yet to be known, though Golding suggested in a tweet on Tuesday that the film will shoot in London at the end of the year.

Feig and Thompson will also produce the comedy alongside Jessie Henderson and David Livingstone.

Best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, Clarke, 31, was last seen Solo: A Star Wars Story. Golding, 31, received a lot of praise for his performance in Jon M Chu's hit Crazy Rich Asians, which has grossed over USD 180 million at the box office and will release in India on 21 September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 11:32 AM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Crazy Rich Asians , Emilia Clarke , Game of Thrones , Hollywood , Last Christmas

also see

Crazy Rich Asians to make much-awaited debut in Indian theatres on 21 September, confirms Warner Bros

Crazy Rich Asians to make much-awaited debut in Indian theatres on 21 September, confirms Warner Bros

Pedro Pascal to make Broadway debut with King Lear; Glenda Jackson to play titular character

Pedro Pascal to make Broadway debut with King Lear; Glenda Jackson to play titular character

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington reveals he wished to play Daniel Radcliffe's role in Harry Potter series

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington reveals he wished to play Daniel Radcliffe's role in Harry Potter series