Commando 3, Knives Out, Hotel Mumbai, The Good Liar, Warrior Queen of Jhansi: Know Your Releases

This Friday will see only one major Bollywood film, Commando 3, and several English language features, including Knives Out, The Good Liar, Hotel Mumbai, and Warrior Queen of Jhansi. There are no South Indian releases this week.

Commando 3

What's it about: Commando 3 is a high-octane action film, where the protagonist, using his exceptional martial arts skills, beats up villains double his size, indulges in car chases, and spews out huge dose of patriot dialogues.

Who's in it: Vidyut Jammwal, Gulshan Deviah, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar

Why it may work: The film follows the template of a classic action film set across exotic locations, which will appeal to a wide array of film-goers.

Hotel Mumbai

What's it about: Based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, the film recounts the 2008 attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal Hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants.

Who's in it: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Jason Isaacs

Why it may work: Owing to the theme, it will bring audiences willing to educate themselves about the terror attacks that shook the city. Hotel Mumbai premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, where it received rave reviews.

Knives Out

What's it about: Rian Johnson's whodunnit follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads a master detective to investigate.

Who's in it: Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford

Why it may work: The film was showcased at TIFF 2019. Critics had nothing but praise for the murder mystery. Following the positive responses, Johnson even said he wants to make a sequel with Craig's character Benoit Blanc with a different cast and setting.

The Good Liar

What's it about: From the looks of the trailer, The Good Liar takes a profound look at the concept of catfishing. Directed by Bill Condon, the film is based on Nicholas Searle's novel of the same name. It revolves around career con artist Roy Courtenay, who can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online.

Who's in it: Ian McKellan, Helen Mirren, Russell Tovey

Why it may work: The Good Liar brings together two great veteran actors in a unique story.

Warrior Queen of Jhansi

What's it about: The film is a retelling of the historical epic of Queen Laxmibai of Jhansi, touted as a 'feminist icon of India'

Who's in it: Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Jodhi May, Derek Jacobi

Why it may work: The film will bring audience curious to relive the story of the iconic Laxmibai.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 16:46:59 IST