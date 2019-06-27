The Good Liar trailer: Ian McKellen tries to con Helen Mirren in Bill Condon's new film

The trailer for Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen's The Good Liar dropped on 26 June, and it takes a profound look at the concept of catfishing. Directed by Bill Condon, The Good Liar is based on Nicholas Searle's novel of the same name.

Helen Mirren plays Betty McLeish, a recently widowed woman who chances upon Roy Courtnay (McKellen) on a dating website. Initially reticent, fearing she has been catfished, Betty slowly starts trusting Roy.

"You're the only person on this planet who makes me feel that I'm not alone," Betty confesses to Roy.

Roy, who has joined the website to possibly find his next target, identifies that Betty has a sizeable fortune. His carefully planned swindle threatens to come undone with his growing fondness for an unsuspecting Betty. Further, Betty's grandson (Russell Tovey) too starts doubting that Roy is not the person he claims to be.

Jeffrey Hatcher has penned the screenplay. The music score of the film has been directed by Carter Burwell, the two-time Oscar nominee who also wrote the music for Carol and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

This is Condon's fourth collaboration with McKellen after 2015's Mr Holmes and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017). Gods and Monsters, the 1998 WWI drama also directed by Condon, earned McKellen his first Oscar nomination.

On the other hand, this is the first time that Condor has directed Mirren. Apart from The Good Liar, Mirren also stars in Luc Besson’s thriller Anna, which released on 21 June. She recently completed the shooting of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will be next seen in HBO’s upcoming British-American mini-series Catherine the Great, where she will play an 18th century Russian monarch.

The Good Liar will release on 15 November in the US and 29 November in India.

Watch the trailer here



