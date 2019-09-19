Knives Out trailer: Daniel Craig delves deeper into the sudden death of 85-year-old patriarch

Rian Johnson's Knives Out is a much-awaited star-studded mystery. Lionsgate recently released a new trailer of the film ahead of its theatrical release.

The whodunnit narrative follows ace detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), as he tries solving a wealthy crime novelist's unexpected death. Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, and Don Johnson also star the satirical thriller. The film premiered this year at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The new trailer delves deeper within the plot of novelist Harlan Thrombey's (Christopher Plummer) death, which is an immediate red alert for Blanc as he smells something fishy. Following a quick montage of Blanc interviewing each eccentric family member on the events, the trailer is ought to give audiences a Murder on the Orient Express feel. The victim's manor then becomes the setting for the unraveling that follows.

Check out the new Knives Out trailer

Like most family crime thrillers, the film deals with a unique set of oddballs, who also have their share of quirks. The family gathers for their patriarch's 85th birthday, the day on which he dies under mysterious circumstances. His death prompts the two detectives (Blanc and his assistant) to launch an investigation.

Check out the first trailer of the film

In the previous trailer, Evans seems to play the role of an unabashed, disgruntled (and slightly spoilt) member in the family chain. Special mention to a hilarious scene where Evans' character voices his repulsion for his kin with a 10-second-shot of him saying "eat sh*t" to everyone around him.

Knives Out is scheduled to hit theatres on 27 November.

