Commando 3 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal strikes back as vigilante action hero to fight for the nation in action entertainer

The official trailer of Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3, the third instalment of the action-packed thriller, was released on Thursday. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the high-octane action drama also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

Check out the trailer here

The trailer introduces Devaiah's mysterious charterer, who is hell-bent on taking down India. The government recruits a team of agents to nuke Devaiah's plans who seem to be operating from London. Jammwal's Karan Singh teams up with Mallika Sood (Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Sharama) to save the nation, and knock down Devaiah's evil plans. The clip reveals Jammwal using his exceptional martial arts skills to beat up villains double his size, car chases, and spewing out huge dose of patriot dialogues.

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Talking about the preparation for the film, Jammwal spoke to Hindustan Times, "The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. In the first instalment, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, while for the second one, I hit the gym to bulk up. Since the film revolved around black money, it was essential to get rid of my lean frame. I wasn't particularly a fan of beefy bodies, but I trained hard to acquire the look for the film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu, for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up."

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

The film is scheduled to release on 29 November.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 12:54:52 IST