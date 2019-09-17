The Warrior Queen of Jhansi trailer: Devika Bhise aims to revisit the valour of Indian freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai

The first trailer of historical epic, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, was unveiled on Tuesday. Directed by Swati Bhise, the films stars Devika Bhise in the titular role, with Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Jodhi May, and Derek Jacobi. Released by Roadside Attractions, the script was penned by Swati, Devika, and Olivia Emden.

The film is a retelling of the historical epic of Queen Laxmibai of Jhansi, touted as a 'feminist icon of India'.

Check out the trailer here

#TheWarriorQueenofJhansi tells the true historical story of the Rani of Jhansi, a feminist icon in India and a fearless, freedom fighter. In theaters 11/15. Watch the trailer NOW! pic.twitter.com/UGkjmvqQHp — The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (@WarriorJhansi) September 16, 2019

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi is based on the true story of the legendary Rani (Queen) of Jhansi, a fearless freedom fighter. In 1857 India, this 24-year old General led her people into battle against the British Empire 'earning the reputation as the Joan of Arc of the East'.

The trailer features a determined Laxmibai who refuses to bow down to the demands of British empire, and is resolute to fight and save her kingdom. When her vizier tries to remind her about the vast British army strength, she resolves to train her women for the battle. When the strategy is frowned upon, she retorts, "I will train them to fight better than men." Towards the end, the trailer shifts to the revolutionary battle, with the Queen encouraging her battalion, "We will fight for what is ours, and we will win."

According to the official synopsis, "This real-life Wonder Woman’s insurrection shifted the balance of power in the region, and set in motion the demise of the notorious British East India Company and the beginning of the British Raj under Queen Victoria."

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi was first premiered at the Vancouver Women In Film Festival earlier this year. It is slated to release in select US theaters on 15 November.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 12:52:02 IST