With festivities in the air, devotees are all set to celebrate the auspicious festivals lined in the month of October. After celebrating Durga Puja, Navratri, and Diwali with much grandeur, the Hindu community is gearing up for another significant festival Chhath Puja, which is mostly celebrated by people belonging to the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day long festival, which is celebrated on the sixth day of the month Kartik, witnesses devotees offering argh to the setting and rising sun. The devotees also observe a 36-hour waterless fast for the health, happiness, and longevity of their children and family. This year, the Chhath celebrations will begin on 28 October and will conclude on 31 October. Now, if you are celebrating the Chhath this year then here are some of the top Chhath Puja songs that shouldn’t be missed out:

Kelwa Ke Paat Par

Released in 1989, Kelwa Ke Paat Par is the most loved and one of the oldest Bhojpuri Chhath Geet. Written and sung by Bhojpuri and Maithili Singer and Padma Bhushan recipient Sharda Sinha, Kelwa Ke Paat Par is the one song that is played non-stop during the rituals and festivities.

Jal Beech Khada Hoeeb

Beautifully symbolising the argh offering and taking dips in the holy Ganga, Jal Beech Khada Hoeeb was released in 2012. Belonging to the album Daras Dekhava Ae Deenanath, the 2012 song is sung by Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.

Suraj Dikhayile Lali

Featuring Sonu Nigam, Pawan Singh, and Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha, this Chhath geet has devotees’ hearts and amazingly exhibits different rituals of the Hindu festival. The song is the very latest addition to the list, as it was released in 2021.

Uga hai Suraj Dev

In 2002, Anuradha Paudwal, Chaila Bihari, and Kalpana Patowary spread the magic of their melodious voices through this song, which talks about the Sun god. The song belongs to the album called Sun Leen Pukaar Chhathi Maiya Hamaar.

Aata Hai Har Saal

This Hindi Chhath song was beautifully sung by Sadhana Sargam in 2017. Belonging to the album Chhath Maa Ka Aashirwad, this devotional song is much loved by the Hindi-speaking belt.

