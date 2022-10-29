Diwali 2022: Outfit ideas from Bollywood for this Deepawali

Gripping the people with much fervour, the festive buzz has surrounded the nation with joy and happiness. While we just wrapped up with the brainstorming session of figuring out nine different outfit ideas for Navratri, Diwali being around the corner we all are back to the same dilemma of getting our hands on that perfect sartorial pick. However, there is no denying the fact that the best part of the arrival of the festive season is that we get to create different glamourous looks for every auspicious occasion. But if you are caught in a dilemma of making the right voguish choice for this Diwali, then you have landed on the perfect spot, as today we have pulled together a few glamourous inspirations from Bollywood divas and fashionistas. Let’s take a quick look at it:

How can we not begin with India’s favourite traditional sartorial pick, a saree? While you have a plethora of shades to choose from, once imagine yourself decked in shimmery white amidst the dazzling candlelight and decorative LED. Alluring, right? While black is a saviour, white is beautiful, and you can always play around with the styling of the blouse.

Keeping a contrasting colour palette in your style is always a win-win scenario. While we all drool over a navy blue and decked in it Kartik Aaryan, pairing it with white will always make you stand out of the crowd.

You know it and we know it, nothing can ever go wrong with Anarkali dress. From being flowy to comfy, the Anarkali style gives you that complete regal vibe. Pairing it with matching statement earrings will amp up your fashion game.

We already said above that the hues of white are beautiful. Just take a glance at Shahid Kapoor looking handsome as ever while sporting this beige Indo-Western style. Adding a ruffle to your saree will always amp up your glam quotient and will stand perfect for any festive vibe.

If you are one who prefers Indo-Western above all, then blindly handpick Janhvi Kapoor’s fully embroidered sleeveless blouse with a matching mermaid-style skirt and pair it all with a beautiful solid floor-touching flowy shrug. And you are festive-ready!

