Cannes Film Festival 2018: Sonam Kapoor stuns in Vera Wang couture gown during second red carpet appearance

At the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood beauties have been a rage at the red carpet ever since the festival kicked off. Be it Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or now Sonam Kapoor, all the three actresses — who are representing L'Oréal Paris India — have made an indelible mark at the film gala.

Sonam made a fabulous start with a Ralph & Russo lehenga on 14 May where she walked along with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

On 15 May, the Neerja star stunned the western audience in a warm nude-hued summer ball gown. The Vera Wang couture gown seemed to be tailor-made for the actress as she pulled it off gracefully (like always) along with Chopard and Amrapali jewellery.

All stunning sunset hues in one look! @sonamakapoor aces the #SummerEscape look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint-01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow & Superstar mascara.

Get the look here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/IGGcFFSkGi — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

Oh hello, yellow! Turn heads with Infallible Blush Paint in 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow palette and superstar mascara and finish with a generous swipe of Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick -304 Rebel Rose! Shop the look here: https://t.co/H6bR4DXzl1 #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/hxaWIabqmy — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

All stunning sunset hues in one look! @sonamakapoor aces the #SummerEscape look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint-01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow & Superstar mascara. Get the look here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/zbI6UIQNha — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

We’re crushing over this dreamy look. @sonamakapoor stuns in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lip - Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint- 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow & Superstar mascara. Shop here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes #LOrealParisIndia #SummerEscape pic.twitter.com/fp5OrwKqga — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

Blend it like @sonamakapoor! Rock a soft yet striking look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick -304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint in 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow palette & Superstar Mascara.

Shop Now: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes #SummerEscape pic.twitter.com/Ne9zz4kyu2 — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

Her hair tied in a loose bun and dramatic eye makeup made for a perfect complement to her gown which also had a yellow trail.

A look no less than a work of art. @sonamakapoor pulls off a perfect #SummerEscape look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint in 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow & Superstar Mascara. Shop now: https://t.co/6UxzDUHubO#LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/5t5L55GGu1 — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

Stir up some drama like our gorgeous L’Orealista in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick -304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint in 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow palette & Superstar Mascara! Shop the look here: https://t.co/H6bR4DXzl1 #LifeAtCannes #SummerEscape pic.twitter.com/3LB3KmvTwr — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

Blend it like @sonamakapoor! Rock a soft yet striking look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick -304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint in 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow palette & Superstar Mascara. Shop Now: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes #SummerEscape pic.twitter.com/Uiumdy4fwM — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

Post her Cannes stint, Sonam will be back in India to begin promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to release on 1 June.

Apart from the above mentioned L'Oréal stars, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi made appearances on the red carpet as they represented Grey Goose India. The Indian contingent at the film festival was also represented by the team of Nandita Das' upcoming Manto which included the director along with the film's stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal.

(Also read — Cannes Film Festival 2018: Director Rohena Gera thinks Sir will make some people extremely uncomfortable)

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 09:28 AM