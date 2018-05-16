You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Sonam Kapoor stuns in Vera Wang couture gown during second red carpet appearance

FP Staff

May,16 2018 09:28:34 IST

At the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood beauties have been a rage at the red carpet ever since the festival kicked off. Be it Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or now Sonam Kapoor, all the three actresses — who are representing L'Oréal Paris India — have made an indelible mark at the film gala.

Sonam made a fabulous start with a Ralph & Russo lehenga on 14 May where she walked along with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

On 15 May, the Neerja star stunned the western audience in a warm nude-hued summer ball gown. The Vera Wang couture gown seemed to be tailor-made for the actress as she pulled it off gracefully (like always) along with Chopard and Amrapali jewellery.

 

Her hair tied in a loose bun and dramatic eye makeup made for a perfect complement to her gown which also had a yellow trail. 

Post her Cannes stint, Sonam will be back in India to begin promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to release on 1 June.

Apart from the above mentioned L'Oréal stars, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi made appearances on the red carpet as they represented Grey Goose India. The Indian contingent at the film festival was also represented by the team of Nandita Das' upcoming Manto which included the director along with the film's stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal.

(Also read — Cannes Film Festival 2018: Director Rohena Gera thinks Sir will make some people extremely uncomfortable)

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 09:28 AM

