Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chooses strapless silver gown for second red carpet look

After slaying on the red carpet in a dramatic, butterfly gown by Michael Cinco, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in silver on the second day at Cannes Film Festival 2018. The actress was seen in a strapless Rami Kadi gown with an embellished, ash-blue train as she walked the red carpet with her daughter Aaradhya.

Although her second look does not seem as dramatic as her first one, she still managed to own the red carpet with her edgy hairdo. She kept the jewellery minimal with a pair of diamond studs and a statement ring. For her face, Aishwarya opted for a fuchsia pink lip which complimented her shimmery, kohled eyes.

The cut of her gown reminds us of Priyanka Chopra's silver and white Roberto Cavalli number that she wore to the Oscars last year.

Aaradhya, who is accompanying her mother at the French event, matched with her mom on the second day, in a white number and silver accessories. She had worn a red Gauri-Nainika dress for her first appearance on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 11:29 AM