You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chooses strapless silver gown for second red carpet look

FP Staff

May,14 2018 11:29:34 IST

After slaying on the red carpet in a dramatic, butterfly gown by Michael Cinco, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in silver on the second day at Cannes Film Festival 2018. The actress was seen in a strapless Rami Kadi gown with an embellished, ash-blue train as she walked the red carpet with her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes. Image from Twitter/akiino_upate

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes. Image from Twitter/akiino_upate

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the red carpet. Image from Twitter/allaboutbtown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the red carpet. Image from Twitter/allaboutbtown

Although her second look does not seem as dramatic as her first one, she still managed to own the red carpet with her edgy hairdo. She kept the jewellery minimal with a pair of diamond studs and a statement ring. For her face, Aishwarya opted for a fuchsia pink lip which complimented her shimmery, kohled eyes.

The cut of her gown reminds us of Priyanka Chopra's silver and white Roberto Cavalli number that she wore to the Oscars last year.

Aaradhya, who is accompanying her mother at the French event, matched with her mom on the second day, in a white number and silver accessories. She had worn a red Gauri-Nainika dress for her first appearance on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival.

  How cute is this one of Aishwarya with her little one, Aaradhya. @movifiedbollywood #movified #bollywood #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #cannes #cannes2018 #beautiful   A post shared by Movified Bollywood (@movifiedbollywood) on

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 11:29 AM

tags: #Aaradhya #Aaradhya Bachchan #Aishwarya Rai #Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes #Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan #Cannes Film Festival #Cannes Film Festival 2018 #Rami Kadi

also see

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai stuns in Michael Cinco creation, walks red carpet with Aaradhya

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai stuns in Michael Cinco creation, walks red carpet with Aaradhya

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make Instagram debut on day of her first appearance

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make Instagram debut on day of her first appearance

Cannes Film Festival sets up sexual harassment hotline, asserts 'time has come to speak out' in statement

Cannes Film Festival sets up sexual harassment hotline, asserts 'time has come to speak out' in statement