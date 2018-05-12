Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi make a splash at the French Riviera
Bollywood is making its presence felt at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi were already seen walking the red carpet. The actresses debuted fresh looks and made heads turn at the prestigious film festival. While Deepika Padukone wore artsy, colorful, vibrant gowns, Kangana was seen in more unconventional fashion styles that have been a talking point on social media.
Here are the various looks donned by Deepika and Kangana.
#Repost @sabyasachimumbai (@get_repost) ・・・ Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ‘‘Aakash-tara’ (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya’ necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Image Courtesy: @frozenpixelstudios Location courtesy: Hôtel Martinez @martinezhotel Image Courtesy: @bollyfashionfiesta #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez @sabyasachiofficial A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
The Queen on the carpet! Styled by @lornamcgeee HMU: @brendondegee @zuhairmuradofficial . . #queenatcannes #GreygooseIndia #Greygooselife A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
In @nanushka dress, @poppylissiman sunnies and @neous.studios heels. . . #queenatcannes #cannes2018 #kanganaatcannes #look #greygooselife #greygooseindia A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
Stopping traffic with this @trussardi look. Styled by @lornamcgeee HMU: @brendondegee . . #queenatcannes #kanganaatCannes #greygooselife A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
The Queen has arrived in @nedrettaciroglu #queenatcannes #kanganaatcannes #greygooselife #kanganaranaut A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
Huma Qureshi, too, was seen at the Cannes red carpet for the second time.
Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra is also present in the French Riviera.
Actress Nina Gupta and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna are also at Cannes for their movie The Last Color.
@vikaskhannagroup & @neena_gupta at @festivaldecannes today for their film The Last Color. A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be making her seventeenth appearance at Cennes, also arrived in France.
Actress Mallika Sherawat also made an appearance at the festival.
On my way to the red carpet, thank you @tonywardcouture for the most gorgeous gown @piaget for fine jewels @ferragamo @damiangarozzomakeup @alexandramathieucoachbeaute @wil_ariyamethe #cannes2018 #cannesredcarpet2018 #cannesredcarpet #cannesfilmfestival A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on
Sonam Kapoor, who will walk the red carpet on the final two days, is yet to reach France.
Updated Date: May 12, 2018 16:07 PM