Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi make a splash at the French Riviera

Bollywood is making its presence felt at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi were already seen walking the red carpet. The actresses debuted fresh looks and made heads turn at the prestigious film festival. While Deepika Padukone wore artsy, colorful, vibrant gowns, Kangana was seen in more unconventional fashion styles that have been a talking point on social media.

Here are the various looks donned by Deepika and Kangana.

Huma Qureshi, too, was seen at the Cannes red carpet for the second time.

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra is also present in the French Riviera.

Actress Nina Gupta and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna are also at Cannes for their movie The Last Color.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be making her seventeenth appearance at Cennes, also arrived in France.

Actress Mallika Sherawat also made an appearance at the festival.

Sonam Kapoor, who will walk the red carpet on the final two days, is yet to reach France.

