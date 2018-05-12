You are here:

Deepika Padukone wows in hot pink Ashi Studio couture gown on final day at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Deepika Padukone made her final appearance at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a hot pink Ashi Studio couture gown.

Deepika wore the origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection. Before this, Deepika wowed the fashion police in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown. She wore diamond earring by Lorraine Schwartz.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 11, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

Deepika Padukone boldly played with colours. After wearing a purple suit and a metallic gold gown, the Padmaavat actress picked out a hot pink number.

Deepika Padukone is representing cosmetics brand L'Oreal at Cannes Film Festival and 11 May was her final appearance for 2018.

Deepika was seen in a number of pictures posted by stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Other Bollywood actresses too, like Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will also be making appearances.

Deepika will be followed by Aishwarya Rai for the next two days and by Sonam Kapoor for the final two.

Here are some of her other looks over her 3 day long stint at Cannes 2018.

Updated Date: May 12, 2018 11:46 AM