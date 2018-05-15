You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Sonam Kapoor, in white Ralph & Russo lehenga, walks red carpet with Mahira Khan

FP Staff

May,15 2018 09:43:43 IST

Art has a unifying power, and proving it at the 71st Cannes Film Festival where Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shared a warm moment greeting each other and displayed bonhomie on 14 May.

Both the actresses walked the red carpet for cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris but before they stepped out, they shared a warm moment together as seen in a photograph doing the rounds on social media. Sonam is seen planting a kiss on Mahira's forehead.

"Can't wait to hang out with you at Cannes," Sonam had earlier tweeted to Mahira, who has made her debut at the gala this time.

For her first red carpet look here, Sonam looked radiant and resplendent in a dreamy and delicate pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, with her hair loosely tied in a braid and accessorised with a detailed 'parandi'.

She wore earrings by Chopard and the intricate henna design still adorned the hands of the actress, who married long-time beau Anand Ahuja last week. "Wearing a dress that feels like it's made of starlight," Sonam posted on Instagram.

Mahira, on the other hand, wore a black off-shoulder dress after the ensemble she was due to wear got stuck at the customs and did not turn up in time.

Mahira Khan at Cannes 2018. Getty Images/ Dominique Charriau

Mahira Khan at Cannes 2018. Getty Images/ Dominique Charriau

 

💋 #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 #lorealcannes A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

"I'm nervous," she wrote before making her red carpet debut but her confident demeanour was a head-turner at the gala, where she and Sonam walked one after another.

Mahira dedicated her representation at Cannes as an "ode to the people I have loved so much.... and have inspired me since I was a little girl. Starting from my Ama to Minaal and Rooha... down to all my girls back home in Pakistan".

(With inputs from IANS)

(Also read — Cannes Film Festival 2018: Nelson Mandela's associate attends premiere of documentary on Rivonia trial)

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 09:43 AM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Cannes #Cannes Film Festival 2018 #Mahira Khan #Sonam Kapoor

