Cannes Film Festival 2018: Kangana Ranaut opts for embellished gown with messy hairdo for Day 2

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut lived up to her 'bold and beautiful' image as she made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut in a sheer, embellished and backless gown here on Thursday.

Kangana, who is hosted here by Grey Goose, walked the red carpet for the screening of Christophe Honore's French drama Plaire, aimer et courir vite.

The actress wore a Zuhair Murad creation which complemented her slender frame by being a perfect mix of sensuality with the romanticism of the sheer fabric, and boldness of the cut. Her hair was done in a messy bun, with minimalistic but dramatic eye make-up.

Known for her experimental styling, Day 1 for Kangana at the Cannes film jamboree was about dressing up in a retro avatar. She wore a black shimmery sequinned sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and flaunted a bouffant-inspired hairdo, reminding Bollywood buffs of a style often flaunted by the evergreen Sharmila Tagore in her heydays.

Kangana was in conversation with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi at the India Pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in association with Ficci.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 10:39 AM