Cannes Film Festival 2018: Kangana Ranaut makes debut in Sabyasachi Mukherjee sequined black sari

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut chose a heavily sequinned black sari as she exuded an old world charm with her bouffant-inspired hairdo for her first appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday.

The stylish actress looked resplendent in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. The designer's official Instagram page described it as an an ultra-glamorous rendition of the brand's famous akash-tara (starry skies) sari.

The sari is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardozi technique to create a metallic yet fluid fabric.

Kangana's look was accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the teenmaniya necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection.

This is the Queen actress' first time at the gala. She is representing Grey Goose which is celebrating cinematic excellence through its global platform Vive Le Cinema. The brand is the official celebration partner at Cannes every year and this year, it chose Kangana to represent and celebrate Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kangana was invited for an interactive session at the India Pavilion too.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 09:40 AM