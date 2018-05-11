You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Deepika Padukone chooses white caped gown for first red carpet appearance

Actress Deepika Padukone showed her first red carpet look from Festival de Cannes this year as a L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador and she looked no less than an angel, and an epitome of elegance, in a sheer white caped gown.

DeePEEKABOO PadukOWNing the sheer dress like no tomorrow. #DeepikaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/zFEdaCapto — Oye Babli! (@oyebabli_) May 10, 2018

Deepika interacted with fans before walking at the red carpet of Sorry Angel, Cannes Film Festival#DeepikaAtCannes #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/2ldv0sXAIe — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) May 10, 2018

She opted for a sheer lace creation by designer Zuhair Murad with nude lip and smoky eyes done by L'Oreal giving the finishing touch to her entire getup.

#Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 10, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

Before this, the actress also shared a picture in a white T-shirt, blue denims and nude heels, among other looks, from the festival.

L'Oreal Paris is celebrating 21 glorious years as the official make-up partner for the Festival de Cannes. Known for weaving magic and beauty at one of the most prestigious events of global cinema, it will rule the red carpet with the theme of #SummerEscape this year.

Apart from Deepika, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be completing 17 years at the red carpet, will be attending the festival on 12 and 13 May.

Even the just married Sonam Kapoor will be completing eight years at Cannes and will attend the festival on 14 and 15 May.

Some of the other L'Oreal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Doutzen Kroes.

With inputs from IANS.

(Also read — Cannes Film Festival 2018: On Day 2, Martin Scorsese recalls Mean Streets; Quixote to screen after legal row)

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 10:08 AM