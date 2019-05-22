Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor dazzles in Ashi Studio gown, Ralph & Russo couture tuxedo on day 3

After transforming into a 'Modern Maharani' for the Chopard party, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slayed with her unique looks at the Cannes.

The 33-year-old posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing and flaunting her dress.

The diva can be seen wearing a neon yellow gown by Ashi Studio. The flared off-shoulder gown was paired with same colour stilettos. For hairdo, she went for a low ponytail which fell on her back. Keeping the overall look simple and elegant, the actor went with winged eyeliner and red lips.

The Neerja actor stole the limelight with her first look in the red dress by Valentino with a fresh face of makeup and nude pink lips opted for midnight blue Elie Saab gown for her second look.

The other look saw Sonam dressed in a Ralph & Russo couture tuxedo with a long train like extension attached to her jacket. She completed the look with a set of stunning Chopard jewellery and white stilettos. Her hair, tied into a neat bun, beautifully complemented her overall look.

In a custom @ralphandrusso couture tuxedo Jewellery by @chopard 👠 by @jimmychoo Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani & @vani2790 Hair by @bbhiral Make up by @artinayar 📸: @thehouseofpixels #chopardparfums #festivaldecannes #cannes2019 #SonamAtCannes

This necklace is everything! In a custom @ralphandrusso couture tuxedo Jewellery by @chopard 👠 by @jimmychoo Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani & @vani2790 Hair by @bbhiral Make up by @artinayar 📸: @thehouseofpixels #chopardparfums #festivaldecannes #cannes2019 #SonamAtCannes

So far, white has been the most opted colour by B-Town beauties during this year's Cannes film festival. Right from Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, everyone has trusted the colour for at least one of their red carpet outfits.

The 'modern maharani' look left the fans awestruck. She made heads turn at the after party in her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture. Giving a modern day touch in her outfit, the 33-year old actor is seen in a gold dress with a touch of vintage in it. The star completed her look with a beautiful matching choker. She had put on subtle makeup with hair tied into a bun.

72 Cannes Film Festival which started on 14 May has seen a string of Indian celebrities making their red carpet appearances. Bollywood divas who have ascended the red carpet so far include Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Hina Khan.

The festival will go on till 25 May.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 09:14:01 IST

