Cannes 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, best Bollywood red carpet appearances over the years

The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and film enthusiasts from across the world have gathered to celebrate the prestigious event. Like every year, stars have aligned at the French Riviera to strut on the red carpet once again, dressed in glorious technicolour.

As Bollywood personalities head to the resort town, here's a look at some of the most iconic ensembles that Indian celebrities have showcased over the years.

2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Last year, Bollywood channeled its a haute couture extravagance as Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone flaunted their glitziest best at the gala. Aishwarya, who's been the red carpet staple for over 17 years now, chose a dramatic purple butterfly gown with a 20-foot long train as her first outfit. She stunned the fashion police with her custom-made gown by Dubai-based couturer Michael Cinco, which she paired with pair of blingy earrings, shimmery purple eye-liner, middle-parted hair and red lips.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has routinely shuffled up fashion formulae by not adhering to the Instagram rulebook of what's-in-vogue. In 2018, the then-newly married actress wore a nude tulle gown with a quirky yellow train which had a huge flower detailing at the back. Her mehendi stood out as a fashion statement, which was further amped up by her solitaire ring.

Deepika Padukone

Despite the number of memes that her outfit spawned off, it is undoubtedly one of the best fashion choices Deepika Padukone made in the fuschia pink gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The mullet-cut ruffled gown was one of the best looks from the red carpet that year. Her white embellished gown by Zuhair Murad with a long cape also was a stand-out look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut does not tread the safe lane, when it comes to fashion. To mark her debut at the festival, Kangana went Bollywood retro with a sequinned black saree, a big bouffant and a pearl and emerald choker. For her next outing, she ditched floor-hugging gowns for a embroidered catsuit from Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu. Her dramatic smokey wing and curls perfectly complemented the unconventional ensemble.

2017

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya chanelled her Disney princess (Cinderella/Elsa-take your pick) avatar wearing a blue gown, designed by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco on the red carpet. She paired it with Ferragamo shoes and Boucheron jewels.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat may not have pulled off the most aesthatically appealing look, (check out her 2005 mid-riff bearing lehenga-gown for reference) but in 2017, the Murder actress was all shades of glamour wearing a white Georges Hobeika gown with flower detailing. She paired the look with dark red lips and a diamond choker.

Sonam Kapoor

Expect Sonam Kapoor to disappoint...almost never! Her golden shimmery Elie Saab number with a sweetheart neckline was a thing of beauty. She went easy on the accessorising, keeping her hair open and pairing the look with nothing but a golden clutch and smokey eyes.

Deepika Padukone

For her maiden appearance at the Cannes Film Fest, Deepika Padukone went the unexpected route and how. The actress slipped into a Elizabeth Saltzman aubergine sheer gown, replete with floral embroidery in the bodice. With barely there eye makeup and ox-blood lips, Deepika looked exquisite.

2016

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam opted for a pristine white Ralph & Russo gown with cold-shoulder cutouts. Interesting, the cold-shoulder look became was the year's one of the biggest trends. The gown featured an extravagant cape as well as a while fabric-choker, with a leafy print embroidery.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The diva sashayed in her floor-length beige Elie Saab gown, overlayed with delicate pink flowers and cinched at the waist with a thin belt. She paired the muted gold outfit with peacock-blue eyes and mid-parted hair.

2014

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya cemented her position as a force to reckon with her 2014 Roberto Cavalli golden gown. With tousled and blowdried mane and bold red lips, the actress resembled royalty.

2013

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's Dolce & Gabana printed dress was a show stealer at the 2013 Cannes Film Fest.

2011

Sonam Kapoor chose a Jean Paul Gaultier vintage one-shoulder dress for her debut appearance in 2011.

(All images from Facebook)

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 16:05:21 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.