Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's appearances get a nod from Amul India advertisement

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off last week on 14 May. The film festival that celebrates best of cinema also witnessed celebrities walking down the carpet, representing prestigious brands across the world. Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, who attended the French Riveria to represent beauty brand L’Oreal Paris, donned glittering ensembles for the Cannes red carpet.

In a refreshing take on film festival, dairy giant Amul India decided to pay a tribute to Deepika and Aishwarya's 2019 Cannes appearances. Amul, which never fails us to surprise with the timing of its creative spin ads, featured Amul girl caricatures that showed actors in their popular outfits from the festival. While Deepika is seen in a lime green ruffled gown, Aishwarya dons a metallic gown.

Check out the quirky poster here:

Besides these two actresses, many other Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Hina Khan, Mallika Sherawat too walked the red carpet of the festival.

On work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Deepika is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, also featuring Vikrant Massey

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 11:30:13 IST

