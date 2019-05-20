Cannes 2019: Hina Khan thanks Priyanka Chopra for her 'unexpected invitation by a world star'

After stealing hearts with her stunning outfit at the Cannes red carpet, Hina Khan had a "fangirl" moment when she posted selfies with Priyanka Chopra Jonas calling her "a walking inspiration".

The 31-year-old who made a debut at the red carpet was invited for the after party by Priyanka Chopra. By posting pictures, Hina was all praises for Priyanka as she expressed her gratitude towards the 'Desi Girl' in a long note on her Instagram.

It was a proud moment for the actor who is all set to make her first debut in Bollywood with the movie Lines. The poster of the film was unveiled at the mega event. Giving her fans a glimpse about her character Nazia in the film, Hina shared the first look of the poster on Instagram with a message.



The film is helmed by Hussain Khan, written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. Lines have been produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and has been co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films. The film also stars Farida Jalaal and Rishi Bhutani (who is essaying the role of a Pakistani guy), who eventually falls for Hina (who is essaying the role of an Indian Muslim girl).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina recently played the role of antagonist Kamolika in another television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 11:27:58 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.