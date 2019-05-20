Cannes 2019: Hina Khan thanks Priyanka Chopra for her 'unexpected invitation by a world star'
After stealing hearts with her stunning outfit at the Cannes red carpet, Hina Khan had a "fangirl" moment when she posted selfies with Priyanka Chopra Jonas calling her "a walking inspiration".
The 31-year-old who made a debut at the red carpet was invited for the after party by Priyanka Chopra. By posting pictures, Hina was all praises for Priyanka as she expressed her gratitude towards the 'Desi Girl' in a long note on her Instagram.
An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me?? WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums ??And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together?? you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes
It was a proud moment for the actor who is all set to make her first debut in Bollywood with the movie Lines. The poster of the film was unveiled at the mega event. Giving her fans a glimpse about her character Nazia in the film, Hina shared the first look of the poster on Instagram with a message.
Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. #Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can! @rahatkazmi @tariq_khana @zebasajid2 @rockyj1 @rishi_bhutani @husseinkhan72 @pinkuchauhan8 @d.avaniish #cannes2019 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on
The film is helmed by Hussain Khan, written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. Lines have been produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and has been co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films. The film also stars Farida Jalaal and Rishi Bhutani (who is essaying the role of a Pakistani guy), who eventually falls for Hina (who is essaying the role of an Indian Muslim girl).
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina recently played the role of antagonist Kamolika in another television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
