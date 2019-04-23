You are here:

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey wrap Delhi schedule of Meghna Gulzar's acid attack survivor drama

New Delhi: The Delhi schedule of Meghna Gulzar's acid attack survivor drama, Chhapaak, is complete.

The director shared the announcement on Twitter on Monday. She also posted a picture of the cast and crew from the sets and another one where the team posed near the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika Padukone and also stars Vikrant Massey.

The wrap came the same day a video from the sets, which features Deepika and Vikrant kissing, leaked online.

A source close to the film told Press Trust of India on Monday that post the leaks, "Security has been tightened on the sets".

Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on 10 January, 2020.

Deepika is also turning producer with the film.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 16:19:17 IST

