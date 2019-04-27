Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra on 20 December

On 26 April, Salman Khan shared the official first look of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, announcing that he will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey. The third instalment, which was rumoured to hit cinemas on Eid 2020, will now release on 20 December this year. However, Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt is also expected to release around same time in December.

Sharing a a still of his khaki uniform and name badge, Salman confirmed the release date on upcoming cop drama.

Salman had earlier shared his look from the film while announcing the wrap up of the first schedule at the Ahilya Fort in Maheshwar. He also shared another close-up of himself from the sets while revealing the completion of his popular franchise song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'.

Brahmastra director Ayan, who recently made his Instagram debut, is probably the most active user on the photo-sharing application, sharing the anecdotes about the making of his film. Ayan shared a picture with Alia, and revealed that he met the actress as a child when he was an 18-year-old. He also unveiled a picture of Ranbir, and said that the character was initially supposed to be called Rumi, before Shiva came along.

Beginnings. Tel Aviv, Israel... Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things... We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other... Brahmāstra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world... something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually #brahmastra

Both, Dabbangg 3 and Brahmastra are highly awaited mega-budget films of the year. While Salman's Dabbangg is a third instalment in the successful franchise, Brahmastra is the first part of the fantasy trilogy. With a stellar star cast, a thriving production, it will be worth witnessing if one of the two films bow out from the clash.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 12:09:59 IST

