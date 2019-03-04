You are here:

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt unveil logo of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure

The logo for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra was unveiled at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday night on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure franchise is being produced by Johar through his banner, Dharma Productions. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Here's introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha in #Brahmāstra 😍 pic.twitter.com/5iC7uzUSde — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) March 4, 2019

Mukerji, making his debut on Instagram, also shared a colourfully hypnotic illustration featuring Alia and Ranveer's characters.

From the lens of the director himself, get ready to enter the world of #Brahmastra and welcome #AyanMukerji to the world of #Instagram too! https://t.co/E82znteS9h pic.twitter.com/Ag9k0WPHE3 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 4, 2019

The movie will see Ranbir playing a character with special powers. Alia had previously said Brahmastra will "take cinema to another level." So, the hype and excitement for the film is sky high.

While Ranbir has previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Alia and Ayan are working together for the first time. Brahmastra also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration.

Brahmastra will hit the theatres in India on Christmas 2019.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 20:12:53 IST