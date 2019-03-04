You are here:

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt unveil logo of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure

FP Staff

Mar 04, 2019 20:02:52 IST

The logo for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra was unveiled at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday night on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure franchise is being produced by Johar through his banner, Dharma Productions. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Mukerji, making his debut on Instagram, also shared a colourfully hypnotic illustration featuring Alia and Ranveer's characters.

The movie will see Ranbir playing a character with special powers. Alia had previously said Brahmastra will "take cinema to another level." So, the hype and excitement for the film is sky high.

While Ranbir has previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Alia and Ayan are working together for the first time. Brahmastra also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration.

Brahmastra will hit the theatres in India on Christmas 2019.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 20:12:53 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Amitabh Bachchan , Ayan Mukerji , Bollywood , Brahmastra , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dimple Kapadia , Ranbir Kapoor

