Book of Enchantment: Disney villains to have their own live-action TV show on upcoming streaming platform

Disney is developing a TV show featuring its iconic antagonists for its upcoming streaming platform, Disney+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, titled Book of Enchantment, has been adapted from Serena Valentino's book series by Michael Seitzman (Quantico, Code Black), who will also serve as producer through his ABC Studios-based Maniac Productions.

Disney+ is the studio's foray into digital content creation, a streaming service to compete with Netflix. The platform will be launched in late 2019 as previously announced by CEO Bob Iger in 2018 and is expected to feature new original shows and films based on Marvel and Star Wars characters as well.

Tom Hiddleson, who plays Loki in the Avengers franchise, has been confirmed to star in a standalone series for the streaming platform. In September 2018, Disney hinted that it is developing standalone shows on popular Marvel comics characters Loki and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, for its new streaming video service. It was also reported that Marvel is developing a Falcon-Winter Soldier limited TV series for Disney+.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 19:55:32 IST