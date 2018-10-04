Jon Favreau's Star Wars live-action series for Disney's streaming service to be called The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau announced on Wednesday that his upcoming live-action Star Wars series will be called The Mandalorian.

In a post on his official Facebook and Instagram pages, Favreau revealed details of the show's plot, which will follow a “lone gunfighter” in the years following Return of the Jedi and 27 years before The Force Awakens.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” Favreau said in an Instagram post. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The series was first announced in November last year with Favreau announced as writer and executive producer in March earlier this year.

The Mandalorian will air on Disney’s streaming service Disney Play, which is expected to launch in 2019.

Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has signaled that Star Wars will be a major component.

Favreau has been a Disney regular, having directed the first two Iron Man films for Marvel and 2016's The Jungle Book. He also helped produce several Avengers movies. He’s currently prepping a Lion King remake to be released in 2019.

He has some Star Wars experience, too, having provided a voice for The Clone Wars animated series. Favreau also voiced Rio Durant in the Han Solo spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Disney has previously announced that The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson is developing a new Star Wars film trilogy, and that Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff will write and produce a separate series of Star Wars films.

