Lucasfilm reportedly planning Star Wars spin-off series on Qi’Ra, Lando Calrissian for Disney+ streaming service

Lucasfilm is reportedly planning to make several Star Wars spin off shows for Disney's upcoming streaming platform, Disney+. According to We Got This Covered, TV series for Qi’Ra and Lando Calrissian from Solo: A Star Wars Trilogy will air exclusively on Disney+. Finn and Poe from the upcoming trilogy will also get their own show.

We Got This Covered further writes that as the projects are in their early stages, no plot or casting details have been revealed yet.

These shows would be in addition to a prequel to the Rogue One film, which will be based on the character Cassian Andor portrayed by Diego Luna and Jon Favreau's live-action series The Mandalorian.

Disney+ will be launched in late 2019 as previously announced by CEO Bob Iger in 2018. The streaming service is expected to feature new original shows and films based on Marvel characters as well.

Tom Hiddleson, who plays Loki in the Avengers franchise, has been confirmed to star in a standalone series. In September 2018, Disney hinted that it is developing standalone shows on popular Marvel comics characters Loki and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen for its new streaming video service. It was also reported that Marvel is developing a Falcon-Winter Soldier limited TV series for Disney+.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 19:19:40 IST