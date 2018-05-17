You are here:

Sonam Kapoor on changing name post marriage to Anand Ahuja: 'Nobody put a gun to my head'

FP Staff

May,17 2018 10:55:15 IST

While Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film Veere Di Wedding is nearing its release, her own wedding to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja has been gaining more steam. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai on 8 May. The wedding and reception were attended by the who's who of the Indian film industry.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their wedding day.

The self-proclaimed feminist Sonam Kapoor changed her name to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, which rejoiced many and at the same time irked some, including fans and other feminists on social media.

Sonam Kapoor and Annad Ahuja's Instagram handles. Screengrabs

In an interview to The Indian Express, the Neerja actress talked about the unsolicited hue and cry that followed her name change on social media.

"I have always said that I am a feminist. I have the choice to change my name to what I want to. Kapoor is also my father’s name. So it is a man’s name anyway. I chose to keep both. Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that. I just decided to do it on social media because that’s my platform to say that I have made a choice. It is my personal choice. Nobody put a gun to my head. You should ask him (Anand). He has also changed his name and decided to add something as well," says Sonam.

The fashionista is currently killing it graciously at the 71st Cannes Film Festival where she is representing L'Oréal Paris India. From donning a stunning Ralph & Russo lehenga on her first red-carpet appearance this year to following it with a summer ball Vera Wang couture gown on her second day — Sonam definitely made every head turn at the French Riviera.

After Cannes, the actress is all set to start promotions for Veere Di Wedding that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to release on 1 June and is going to clash with Sonam's brother Harshvardhan's upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 10:55 AM

