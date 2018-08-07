Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se: 'Nazarbattu' has Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda ace Dharmendra's signature step

The second song from the third installment of the franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana, 'Nazarbattu' is inspired by Kishore Kumar’s 'Jhoom Jhoom.' The concept behind 'Nazarbattu' was to have a yoodling ring to it, similar to the way Kishor Kumar’s songs were during his day. Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda feature in the music video and depict a cute love story.

The couple adds a dash of freshness to the song sung by Sachet Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara with their plain sailing attitude as well as fun choreography. At one point in the song, the two can be seen doing Dharmendra's signature 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana' step.

While Yamla Pagla Deewana (2010) and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) — the past two films in the YPD franchise — have had good and average responses respectively, the upcoming third instalment Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se seems to be the most promising outing of the franchise. Why? Of course, it is the Deols, but this time Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joins the bandwagon, in a cameo. He is named Mastana in the film.

It will also see veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha together after a gap of almost 20 years. The two have earlier co-starred in films like Dost (1974), Blackmail (1973) and Teesri Ankh (1982).

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:52 PM