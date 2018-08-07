Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se – Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra to be seen onscreen after 20 years

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, the third instalment of the franchise will see veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha together after a gap of almost 20 years. The two have earlier co-starred in films like Dost (1974), Blackmail (1973) and Teesri Ankh (1982).

The two actors, who consider each other as family, shot their scenes last week and admitted to feeling nostalgic. Even though Dharmendra did not reveal the details of the scenes they shot together, he did share that Sinha will be seen essaying the role of a judge while he plays a lawyer.

Dharmendra even shared a picture with Sinha on Instagram and so did Bobby Deol, who also stars in the upcoming comedy.



Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se also stars Sunny Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Asrani, Satish Kaushik and Binnu Dhillon. Written by Dheeraj Rattan and directed by Navaniat Singh, the film is slated to release on 31 August.

