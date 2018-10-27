You are here:

Blackbuck poaching case: Hearing on two cases against Salman Khan deferred to 18 December

FP Staff

Oct,27 2018 10:16:18 IST

Hearing on two appeals pertaining to two poaching cases against Bollywood actor Salman Khan were deferred to 18 December by a sessions court in Jodhpur on Friday, 26 October, due to lack of time.

Salman Khan leaving court after a hearing related to the blackbuck poaching case

"There are two appeals pending in the sessions court - one each by the government against acquittal of Khan in the Arms Act case and one by Khan himself challenging the conviction in a poaching case," said Khan's counsel Mahesh Bora.

Both were deferred due to "unavailability of enough time with the court".

Before this, hearing on the two applications moved by prosecution against Khan was also deferred till 29 November.

One of these applications was moved by the prosecution alleging that Khan had misled the court to obtain exemption from appearance in the court on the ground of a physical problem, while the other application had alleged that Khan had given false information about his arms through an affidavit.

Earlier, a Jodhpur Court had ruled that Salman would have to seek their permission every time he traveled abroad.

Khan was sentenced to 5 years by the trial court, convicting him in a case under Wildlife Protection Act for killing two blackbucks in Kankani of Jodhpur in 1998.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 10:16 AM

