Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court directs actor to seek permission to travel abroad

Actor Salman Khan will need to seek a Jodhpur court's permission every time he travels abroad, reports ANI. The ruling comes after the actor got embroiled in the blackbuck poaching case.

Blackbuck poaching case: A Jodhpur court rules that actor Salman Khan will need to seek its permission every time he travels abroad. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/EBSjgvGKfQ — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

Khan's lawyers had submitted an application in the Jodhpur court on 3 August asking for an exemption from seeking permission every time he wanted to travel outside the country. The application was submitted in the court of District and Sessions Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, reports Hindustan Times.

The court was hearing the actor's plea against the verdict of a trial court which had convicted Khan with a five-year jail term for killing two blackbucks almost 20 years ago in Kankani village near Jodhpur.

Salman's counsel Mahesh Bora had argued that the actor's conviction did not hold ground as the evidence provided by the other party was rejected by court in two other poaching cases involving the actor, reports NDTV. The Gypsy car used for the alleged incident was ruled unreliable by the high court. His lawyers further claimed that the actor was being framed with false evidences and witnesses.

The case, which dates back to 1998, during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain, found Salman guilty of killing two blackbucks in the region. Co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted.

