Billie Eilish drops My Future; Beyonce releases Already hours before Black Is King album debut

'My Future' is Billie Eilish's first release since the official track of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die

Singer sensation Billie Eilish has dropped her new song My Future.

The new song has been produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell, who often co-writes and produces Eilish's music.

The dreamy song was accompanied by a video created by Australian artist Andrew Onorato, reported Rolling Stone.

"We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It's a song that's really, really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth," the 18-year-old singer said.

"But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what's happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves," she added.

The song is her first release since the official track of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In January this year, Eilish had scripted history at the 2020 Grammy Awards when she took home the four biggest prizes for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go. The singer had won trophies for best new artiste, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. She had also won the award for best pop vocal album, securing five of her six nominations.

Meanwhile, hours before her 'Black Is King' visual album debuts on Disney+, American singer-songwriter Beyonce has given fans a brand new music video. According to Variety, late Thursday night, the 24-time Grammy winner dropped a new music video for 'Already' from 'The Lion King: The Gift' that will be featured on 'Black Is King.'

The song features Shatta Wale and Major Lazer and features dialogue from last year's The Lion King photorealistic remake at the beginning of the video.

The songstress also took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the new song.

Being released at the same time with the new music video, the deluxe version of The Lion King: The Gift was also released on streaming services at the same time on Thursday night.

The new album includes the single 'Black Parade,' an extended version of it, and a remix of 'Find Your Way Back' featuring Disc jockey and music producer MeloX. The deluxe edition also removes the multiple interludes featuring dialogue from The Lion King.

