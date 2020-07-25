Billie Eilish announces release of upcoming single My Future on 30 July
Billie Eilish did not reveal further details of her new track except the title and release date
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced on Saturday that her new song 'My Future', which will debut next week.
The 'Bad Guy' singer shared on Instagram the news of her upcoming song and mentioned that the song will be out on 30 July.
The Grammy-winning musician, however, did not give a detailed take on what to expect from the new song. She just revealed the title, and the release date along with a picture of her sported wearing mask.
The upcoming track marks the 18-year-old star's first new single since her record-breaking Bond theme for the much-anticipated spy-thriller 'No Time To Die'. The star who made history in this year's Grammy is the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme.
Earlier in March, the singer considering safety precautions of her fans postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice.
The young musician set the stage of the 62nd Grammy Awards on fire, as she stole the major big titles. Her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' led her to Grammy history when she swept the big four awards.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
