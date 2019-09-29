Bigg Boss 13: Madhuri Dixit joins Salman Khan on tour of the house, grooves to 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana'

Popular television reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return for its thirteenth instalment, with Salman Khan reprising his role as the host. Ahead of its premiere episode on 29 September, the makers shared a new clip featuring veteran actress Madhuri Dixit taking a tour of the house along with the host.

The clip shows Madhuri joining her Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Salman as they recreate memorable moments from their 1994 film. The actors share anecdotes from the movie and dance to their popular song, 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana'. As reported earlier, the segment was aired during Saturday’s finale of Madhuri’s reality show, Dance Deewane.

Check out the video here

Jab @BeingSalmanKhan aur @MadhuriDixit ne kiya #BiggBoss13 ka ghar visit, har corner mein lagaya dance wala twist. Dekhiye inhe on #DanceDeewane2 finale, tomorrow at 8 PM! Dekhiye #BB13, 29th September se raat 9 baje aur har Mon-Fri 10.30 baje! #DD2Finale #SalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/X9LwVaB6AR — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 27, 2019

According to Indian Express, the new season will deviate from the format of having commoners as contestants. When questioned Salman if the absence of commoners from the show will limit the popular appeal of the show? Salman told Firstpost, “I would treat these celebrities as commoners only (guffaws), so I will have a connect with them. I don’t know how the viewers would respond but that aam aadmi connect is great.”

According to Hindustan Times, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla have been confirmed as participants on the show, while Karan Oberoi, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Wajid Khan are a few names rumoured to be contesting on the show this year.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 09:44:20 IST