You are here:

Bigg Boss 13: Cryptic promo video suggests Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla will participate in upcoming season

FP Staff

Sep 21, 2019 11:59:32 IST

Popular television reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return for its 13th instalment, with Salman Khan reprising his role as the host. Colors recently released two cryptic promos, giving a hint about two of the contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her turn as Gopi Bahu in hit series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Siddharth Shukla, who played a pivotal role in Balika Vadhu, are the two contestants who have been confirmed for the reality show.

Check out the promos here

 

In Devoleena's teaser video, former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta introduce her as being quite different in real life as compared to her onscreen 'bahu' avatar.

According to Hindustan Times, the other celebrities who may join the show this season are Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shivin Narang. A Pinkvilla report added that Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav will also be participating this season.

The report further stated that Salman Khan will himself will eliminate the first contestant, on the basis of their performance on the first week. He will also nominate a contestant for elimination for the second week. There will be a ghost team in this season, comprising of Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma, the report stated.

However, the channel is yet to confirm the news.

Another promo was recently released, which saw host Salman Khan dressed as a chef.

Here is the promo

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on 29 September 29 at 9 pm, but during the week the show will air at 10:30 pm.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 11:59:32 IST

tags: Bigg Boss , bigg boss 13 , Bigg Boss Season 13 , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Colors , devoleena bhattacharjee , NowStreaming , Salman Khan , Siddharth Shukla

also see

Bigg Boss 13: New promo for Salman Khan-hosted reality show teases 'super tedha' twist

Bigg Boss 13: New promo for Salman Khan-hosted reality show teases 'super tedha' twist

Jimmy Sheirgill to make his digital debut with thriller series, Your Honor, directed by E Niwas

Jimmy Sheirgill to make his digital debut with thriller series, Your Honor, directed by E Niwas

Dilli Darlings on Zee5 is guilty-pleasure reality TV at its best, a dramatic take on Delhi socialites at its worst

Dilli Darlings on Zee5 is guilty-pleasure reality TV at its best, a dramatic take on Delhi socialites at its worst