You are here:

Bigg Boss 13: Cryptic promo video suggests Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla will participate in upcoming season

Popular television reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return for its 13th instalment, with Salman Khan reprising his role as the host. Colors recently released two cryptic promos, giving a hint about two of the contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her turn as Gopi Bahu in hit series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Siddharth Shukla, who played a pivotal role in Balika Vadhu, are the two contestants who have been confirmed for the reality show.

Check out the promos here

Sabke dilon ki dhadkane tez karne aa raha hai yeh sexy single! Who is he?#BiggBoss13 ka temperature hoga rise 29 Sep, 9 PM se aur Mon-Fri 10:30 PM with @BeingSalmanKhan. @Vivo_India #BB13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/AyU62M6AHL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2019

In Devoleena's teaser video, former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta introduce her as being quite different in real life as compared to her onscreen 'bahu' avatar.

According to Hindustan Times, the other celebrities who may join the show this season are Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shivin Narang. A Pinkvilla report added that Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav will also be participating this season.

The report further stated that Salman Khan will himself will eliminate the first contestant, on the basis of their performance on the first week. He will also nominate a contestant for elimination for the second week. There will be a ghost team in this season, comprising of Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma, the report stated.

However, the channel is yet to confirm the news.

Another promo was recently released, which saw host Salman Khan dressed as a chef.

Here is the promo

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on 29 September 29 at 9 pm, but during the week the show will air at 10:30 pm.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 11:59:32 IST