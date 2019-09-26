Salman Khan on completing a decade as Bigg Boss host: I think of quitting every year but it doesn't happen

If you thought the shenanigans and the conspiracy, the fights and the volatility, the hypocrisy and the theatrics of reality show Bigg Boss would rub off on anyone associated with it in the long run, star-host Salman Khan does not agree.

Instead, he thinks his (good?) qualities rub off on the contestants of Bigg Boss, and that reflects in the show. It was apparent from his response when he was asked whether the 10-year long association with the controversial show has changed him. Giving a surprised look, accompanied with a tinge of mischief, he exclaims, “Change me as a person? No, instead I am putting my qualities into Bigg Boss.” Salman launched the 13th season at Mumbai metro car-shed on Monday after arriving on a metro train named ‘Bigg Boss Celebrity Express’.

“The show this year is related to ‘Speed’," he says clarifying why he arrived on a metro. "But it is for the first time that I travelled on a metro and I really liked it. It’s air-conditioners, there are closed doors which is very important for safety, and now, I wish that we have air-conditioners and closed doors in local trains as well. If we don't wear seat belts in car, we are fined so for safety, shouldn't they have these closed doors in local trains also?" he reasons.

Having dealt with a couple of commoners-dominated seasons, the channel, apparently, is playing safe this time and going for an all-celeb-contestant show. Will this restore the previous glory of the show that dominates the chatter across the country during its entire telecast period of over three months? “But this whole thing of commoner and celebrity, I don't think there is much of a difference between them. Commoner and celebrity are just terms. Everybody is a commoner, everybody is a celebrity. Once they enter the house, and you watch them on TV, they become a celebrity,” says Salman.

However, Salman is known to connect better to the aam aadmi both through his films and the show as well. Will the absence of commoners from the show limit the popular appeal Salman’s interaction with the commoners brings? “I would treat these celebrities as commoners only (guffaws), so I will have a connect with them. I don’t know how the viewers would respond but that aam aadmi connect is great.”

This may be Salman’s 10th season of hosting the show but the fact is every time, there are speculations of his return, probably because the actor himself is not too sure of coming back each year and playing the host. “Frankly, every year I feel like dipping out. Each year, I feel this is enough now but it has been a damn good journey, except for one or two contestants, who spoil everything. It is like you prepare kheer and someone sprinkles salt into it. They just mess things up, and more than that, they mess up their life which is the sad part of it. But it amazes me that I complete a decade on the show. So far, every time I think it is pushing too much and again, the next year happens,” he smiles.

However, his tight schedule of film shoots does make it difficult for him at times. But he manages to find time for television, which is considered to be a far more exhausting medium than films. “Yes, it gets difficult because I have to watch the episodes, for which I need half to one hour every day. If I get busy with my film shoots and I don’t get to watch… But somehow I will have to watch it at some point of time before I go up to shoot for weekend episodes.”

And we leave him while he is wondering about the kind of contestants he would interact with during Weekend Ka Vaar. “I just hope that the contestants are more chilled out this season. This time, they will have celebrities but what kind of celebrities, and with what kind of temperament I have to wait and watch,” he concludes.

Bigg Boss 13 will go on air this Sunday on 29 September.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 17:01:16 IST