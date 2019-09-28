Dance Deewane 2 finale to air on 28 September, Salman Khan may introduce Bigg Boss 13 contestants during episode

The second season of Dance Deewane will come to an end on Saturday, with the grand finale episode set to air at 8 pm on Colors.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently promoting her upcoming feature The Sky is Pink, will join the judges' panel in the episode.

According to India Today, Priyanka will match steps with Madhuri Dixit-Nene on the stage, grooving to 'Pinga' and 'Dola Re Dola'.

Salman Khan will also make an appearance on the show to promote Bigg Boss 13, which premieres on Sunday. As per the report, he will also introduce some of the Bigg Boss contestants on the show. Latestly reports Salman will also announce the winner of the Dance Deewane 2.

The contestants, who are currently in the running to nab the winner's trophy, are Paramdeep Singh, Vishal Sonkar, Mehul Mehta, Sneha Adapawar, Om Shubham Mahapatra, and Tweesha and Vihan. The Dance Deewane contestants will perform a special number for Priyanka, charting her journey from a young girl to becoming a global icon.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Dance Deewane sets

Salman Khan on Dance Deewane sets

Check out the performance on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cinematic journey

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhuri Dixit-Nene perform 'Pinga'

My Dream to see @priyankachopra and @MadhuriDixit perform on Pinga has come true. So graceful and energetic #TheSkyIsPink #PriyankaOnDanceDeewane pic.twitter.com/6Nb3tgXhx9 — My Sky is Pink (@piggy_chopps) September 25, 2019

Madhuri Dixit-Nene will also perform on her song from Kalank, 'Tabah Ho Gaye'. Check out snippets from her performance here

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 11:07:26 IST