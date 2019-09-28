You are here:

Dance Deewane 2 finale to air on 28 September, Salman Khan may introduce Bigg Boss 13 contestants during episode

FP Staff

Sep 28, 2019 11:07:26 IST

The second season of Dance Deewane will come to an end on Saturday, with the grand finale episode set to air at 8 pm on Colors.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently promoting her upcoming feature The Sky is Pink, will join the judges' panel in the episode.

According to India Today, Priyanka will match steps with Madhuri Dixit-Nene on the stage, grooving to 'Pinga' and 'Dola Re Dola'.

Salman Khan will also make an appearance on the show to promote Bigg Boss 13, which premieres on Sunday. As per the report, he will also introduce some of the Bigg Boss contestants on the show. Latestly reports Salman will also announce the winner of the Dance Deewane 2. 

The contestants, who are currently in the running to nab the winner's trophy, are Paramdeep Singh, Vishal Sonkar, Mehul Mehta, Sneha Adapawar, Om Shubham Mahapatra, and Tweesha and Vihan. The Dance Deewane contestants will perform a special number for Priyanka, charting her journey from a young girl to becoming a global icon.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Dance Deewane sets

Salman Khan on Dance Deewane sets

Check out the performance on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cinematic journey

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhuri Dixit-Nene perform 'Pinga'

Madhuri Dixit-Nene will also perform on her song from Kalank, 'Tabah Ho Gaye'. Check out snippets from her performance here

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 11:07:26 IST

tags: Bigg Boss , bigg boss 13 , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dance Deewane , Dance Deewane 2 , Dance Deewane 2 finale , Dance Deewane 2 grand finale , Madhuri Dixit , Madhuri Dixit-Nene , NowStreaming , Priyanka Chopra , Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Salman Khan

also see

Priyanka Chopra appears on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane for finale episode to promote The Sky is Pink

Priyanka Chopra appears on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane for finale episode to promote The Sky is Pink

Priyanka Chopra opens up on Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood, exiting Bharat, and forthcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra opens up on Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood, exiting Bharat, and forthcoming projects

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets involved in argument with photographer, says 'ban me if you have an issue'

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets involved in argument with photographer, says 'ban me if you have an issue'