Bigg Boss 13 Day 38 highlights: Shefali Zariwala nominated as new captain of the house

The day on Bigg Boss 13 began on a cheerful note with Hindustani Bhau's speech winning the other contestants over.

As per reports, Rashsami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee tried making things more eventful by giving Tehseen a special task to be a reporter in the house.

Tehseen was to go around and get updates on the goings-on in the house, and tell Rashami and Devoleena. Tehseen began the task by calling upon Shehnaz, and asking her about the friendships she has built in the house.

Shehnaz began to explain herself, and added Sidharth Shukla's friendship meant a lot to her in the house, and after he began ignoring her, she wanted to step back and thus, switched sides. She even mentioned Himanshi Khurana's entry into the equation made her really insecure, and she decided to maintain a distance as a result of it.

After Shehnaz, it was Hindustani Bhau's chance to get questioned by Tehseen. He chose Shehnaz as his target, and asked her not to be 'ehsaan faramosh' (ungrateful). He said everyone in the house had aided her at one point of time or another. He explained to other contestants despite the fact they essentially were competitors, they should play with principles and not destroy the equations they share among each other, especially since they need to face each other in various social events after the show. He also said each housemate should always remember their fame is a result of their fans' love and thus, should not be taken for granted by them. After Vikas finished, his speech was much appreciated by the other housemates.

Later in the day, Devoleena tried flirting with Arhaan when he was working out with Rashami. This, in fact, made Rashami jealous. She even told Arhaan later that she was quite upset with him for saying that he would sort things out between her and Sidharth even after knowing the back story. Arhaan, in turn, consoled her, and reassured her he would always remain by her side in this house.

The next day, contestants woke up to Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Angrezi Beat' track. Since Asim Riaz's team won the previous task, Bigg Boss gave them the luxury to nominate the next captain of the house. Asim chose Himanshi and Shefali's name for the post.

Then Bigg Boss announced each contestant had to put a 'Reject' sticker on the nominee they did not want as captain, along with a reason for it. But after both Himanshi and Shefali received equal number of rejections, Bigg Boss left the decision with Arti Singh (the then-present captain of the house). Arti picked Shefali as the new captain of the house.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 10:18:02 IST