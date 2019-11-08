Bigg Boss 13 Day 37 highlights: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee re-enter the house

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with the same weekly task where Paras Chhabra hurt himself, while Mahira Sharma began yelling at Sidharth Shukla.

As per reports, Paras' wounds were then tended to by Mahira. There were objections raised by her regarding team Siddharth's overall behaviour during the task. Shehnaz then advised Mahira Paras ought to stand up, and fight his own battles.

Later, Shehnaz also had a brawl with Hindustani Bhau when he came up with explanations about the scenario. Shehnaz's reaction made him angry, after which Mahira and Paras had to intervene to calm things down.

Shehnaz even confessed to Paras, Mahira, and Khesari she had believed in Sidharth a lot, but he let her down with his behaviour. Khesari and Arhaan seconded her opinion, and said Sidharth was the most annoying person in the Bigg Boss 13 house. “Mera mann hai task khatam hua to bhai ki tarah rehna chahiye (I feel we should live like brothers once the task is over),” Khesari was heard saying.

Sidharth, on the other hand, tried explaining things to Bhau, saying Shehnaz was immature, and whenever Sidharth attempted to explain things to her, she would often change her stance.

Asim's statement on Arti when he said “Chik chik kar rahi hai. Iss captain ko hatao” (she is whining a lot, let us remove this captain), did not go down well with her, and led to clashes between the two.

After multiple minor brawls in the house, it was time for the re-entry of old contestants. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee re-entered the house, and Paras and Mahira hugged them. While Shehnaz exclaimed saying, "Thank God," Arti greeted Rashami with a hug.

Devoleena told the contestants the two were locked in Bigg Boss' secret room for four days, and thus, had no idea about the goings-on in the house.

On witnessing their return, Asim asked Sidharth what happens now, to which the latter replied the opposite team had now become very strong. But Asim reassured Sidharth they too were very strong, and did not need any extra support.

Rashami later had a brawl with Arhaan, asking him why he claimed to have made things alright. She even said she had no interest in making amends with Arti, and was more than happy not talking to her. However, Paras and Arhaan tried convincing her to settle matters, and begin talking to her.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 09:31:52 IST