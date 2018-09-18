Bigg Boss 12, 17 September, Day 1 written updates: Shrishty Rode wins first task, Khan sisters engage in 'fake fight'

The interesting mix of ‘Vichitra Jodis’ and celebrities entering into the Bigg Boss house has stirred things up already. Having been in awe of the beach-themed house, the contestants have found their comfort spots in the house. While everyone appreciates the different elements of the house, Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur from Bihar and his female fan, Urvashi Vani, get fascinated by the ‘jacuzzi’. Urvashi feels she is back in school learning new lessons every day.

Keeping up to the tradition, Bigg Boss pumps up the contestants with the song, ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’ as the 'wake up song'. With the contestants getting their first set of 'ration’, television actress Dipika Kakkar and commoner Sourabh Patel decide to take over the kitchen. On the other hand, television star Karanvir Bohra’s OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) takes precedence as he decides to check on the cleanliness of the house, and strictly instructs the housemates to segregate the dry and wet waste. Thakur ups the entertainment level of the house with his quirks and composes an original song for the Bigg Boss house.

Stirring things further, Bigg Boss announces the first task of the season – ‘BB Press Conference’ – which will have a huge impact in the nomination process and captaincy. After every gong, a single contestant will challenge one jodi who they think is weaker than them. At the press conference, both single and jodis need to defend themselves stating why they are not weak as compared to the other in front of the housemates (playing the role of press) and sanchalaks, that is ex-contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani. The deciding factor will lie in the hands of the other housemates and the sanchalak, and their decision will effect this week’s nomination.

Amidst all the madness, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s jodi becomes the bone of contention in the house. While Anup and Jasleen state that there are many relations other than being a couple, the curious housemates try to cross question them to find the truth behind their relation. Srishty Rode says Jalota is physically not strong and hence, as a young person, she would be able to do the tasks better. Anup, in his defence, says that he still has it in him and Jasleen will help him in the tasks. Jasleen says she will do the physical work and Anup will do the mental work. On the other hand, the Khan sisters, Saba and Somi, and Shivashish decide to indulge in a fake fight, which later upsets Sreesanth and Urvashi.

Highlights:

1. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s jodi found weak; single contestant Shrishty Rode wins

2. Two budding friendships inside the house. One between TV divas Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse, and the other between Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu.

3. Besides being quite a chatterbox, Deepak is also proving that he is quite a crybaby. He tells Jasleen how he is being discriminated against just because he comes from a small town. She consoles him.

4. The Khan sisters from Jaipur, Saba and Somi, indulge in a fake fight with Shivashish Mishra, upsetting many.

5. Commoners from Bihar, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani's jodi, prove their mettle as they get majority of the votes. Single contestant Nehha Pendse turns out to be a weakling.

With such an action -packed first day, what does one expect in the following days to come? Well, with Saba and Somi wanting to dominate, under the guise of being straightforward and confident, it looks like many contestants may decide to gang up against them.

