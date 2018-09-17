You are here:

Bigg Boss 12: Twitterati compare devotional singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

FP Staff

Sep,17 2018 12:32:42 IST

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colors yesterday. This year's season of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, features the concept of 'vichita jodis' or unique pairs. Popular bhajan singer Anup Jalota is also a contestant and he was accompanied by his partner Jasleen Matharu.

The 65 year old acknowledged his relationship with the 28 year old Matharu on the show, but he had previously refuted this in an interview. Needless to say social media was buzzing with this development.

Some also made comparisons to Milind Soman and Ankita Kanwar as well as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 12:32 PM

