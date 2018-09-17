You are here:

Bigg Boss 12: Twitterati compare devotional singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colors yesterday. This year's season of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, features the concept of 'vichita jodis' or unique pairs. Popular bhajan singer Anup Jalota is also a contestant and he was accompanied by his partner Jasleen Matharu.

The 65 year old acknowledged his relationship with the 28 year old Matharu on the show, but he had previously refuted this in an interview. Needless to say social media was buzzing with this development.

My dad was so happy to see #AnupJalota on T. V and than Miss GF ki entry hui.. My dad was like kya bakwas hai bandh karo ye sab. #BiggBoss12 — Hitanshi (@Hitaaanshiii) September 16, 2018

I'm just curious to know which BHAJAN the 65-year-old #AnupJalota would have sung to express his feelings for the 28-year-old #JasleenMatharu. I mean, kafi VICHITRA jodi hai yeh. #BiggBoss12 @BiggBoss #BiggBossSeason12 @anupjalota — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) September 17, 2018

Never underestimate a man who sings Bhajans. Or for that matter who’s only 65 years young. #AnupJalota — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 16, 2018

Salman's reaction when he got to know about #AnupJalota's relationship Ye "Pyaar" sach me hi andha hota hain #BiggBoss12#BB12 pic.twitter.com/HlmRyIgFNP — Aarohi Shergil (@AarohiShergil) September 16, 2018

Some also made comparisons to Milind Soman and Ankita Kanwar as well as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Anup Jalota aur unki gf ko dekh ke jo log regressive aur ghatiya bol rahe hai woh Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas ko dekh ke Aww! Kar rahe hai aur progressive bol rahe hai ! #DoubleStandards #biggboss12 — Kirti Ranjan (@kirti_samal) September 16, 2018

Priyanka Chopra &

Nick Jones = 0 Anup Jalota &

Jasleen Kaur = 100 — Your Coffee ☕ (@Wacky_guy) September 16, 2018

