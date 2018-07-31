Salman Khan’s new Bharat look leaked, actor resembles yesteryear star with a curl and white vest

Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat has been in the buzz ever since it was announced. Touted to be another blockbuster from the actor-director duo Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar (after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai), Bharat is a remake of the Korean film, Ode To My Father. The film is set to span almost six decades and will depict Khan in a plethora of looks.

Recently, leaked images of Khan's look in the film has taken Twitter by storm.

. @BeingSalmanKhan took pics with Fans and Circus Artists at #Bharat sets.. So, we get to see a glimpse of one of this looks for #Bharat A Period drama spanning over several decades.. pic.twitter.com/c5FTZuehoR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 31, 2018

Seen in a simple vest and white pants, Salman's look seems to be in antiquity of recent times. With a slight curl to his otherwise neatly combed hair, Salman reminds audiences of a yesteryear star.

Hindustan Times reports that one of the many looks sported by the star in the film will be similar to the one in his cult film, Karan Arjun.

Bharat, which also features Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles, recently faced issues when Priyanka Chopra retracted from the film, as reported earlier. Salman was quick to find a replacement in Katrina Kaif, which he declared via his Twitter profile.

Ek sundar aur shusheel ladki jiska Naam hai Katrina Kaif .... Swagat hai aapka #Bharat ki zindagi mein ... pic.twitter.com/XDVyiNCPBI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 30, 2018

