You are here:

Salman Khan’s new Bharat look leaked, actor resembles yesteryear star with a curl and white vest

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 17:10:33 IST

Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat has been in the buzz ever since it was announced. Touted to be another blockbuster from the actor-director duo Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar (after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai), Bharat is a remake of the Korean film, Ode To My Father. The film is set to span almost six decades and will depict Khan in a plethora of looks.

Recently, leaked images of Khan's look in the film has taken Twitter by storm.

Seen in a simple vest and white pants, Salman's look seems to be in antiquity of recent times. With a slight curl to his otherwise neatly combed hair, Salman reminds audiences of a yesteryear star.

Hindustan Times reports that one of the many looks sported by the star in the film will be similar to the one in his cult film, Karan Arjun.

Bharat, which also features Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles, recently faced issues when Priyanka Chopra retracted from the film, as reported earlier. Salman was quick to find a replacement in Katrina Kaif, which he declared via his Twitter profile.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 17:18 PM

tags: #Ali Abbas Zafar #Bharat #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Disha Patani #Katrina Kaif #Priyanka Chopra #Salman Khan #Sunil Grover

also see

Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer Bharat to have circus sequence like 'Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker'

Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer Bharat to have circus sequence like 'Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker'

Salim Khan refutes rumours of Salman being angry with Priyanka Chopra for walking out of Bharat

Salim Khan refutes rumours of Salman being angry with Priyanka Chopra for walking out of Bharat

Priyanka Chopra opts out of Salman Khan's Bharat; She told us in the Nick of time, tweets Ali Abbas Zafar

Priyanka Chopra opts out of Salman Khan's Bharat; She told us in the Nick of time, tweets Ali Abbas Zafar