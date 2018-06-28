Like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra to also sport five different looks in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat

For Priyanka Chopra, the desi girl-gone-international, time spent in India is now a vacation off from work. After a two year gap since her last Bollywood film, Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka Chopra has signed Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat opposite Salman Khan.

The film which is said to be an adaptation of 2014 Korean film Ode To My Father apparently chronicles events over a period of nearly six decades. As the characters age through time, Priyanka will sport five different looks, reports DNA.

Talking to DNA about the time lapse in the film, director Ali said, “Bharat’s story starts in 1947 and ends in 2010. It will show Salman and Priyanka’s characters age through the years.”

It is also reported that Salman’s Maine Pyaar Kiya look may be recreated for a younger avatar of the actor in the film. Putting to rest speculation over Pryanka’s looks, Ali revealed “Like Salman, PC (Priyanka Chopra) will also sport five different looks. She will age from 28 to 60 years, while he will age from 25 to 65 years in the film.”

To get the young boy look for Salman, the team will be using the same age reduction techniques as were used on Brad Pitt for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. However for Priyanka, it will be “a mix of prosthetics, make-up and VFX”, Ali added.

This is not the first time that Piggy Chops has played many avatars in a movie. Her 12 avatars in Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Rashee got her international recognition for the feat.

Priyanka and Salman will be joined by Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in the film. The movie is scheduled for a June 2019 release.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 12:55 PM