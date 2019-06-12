Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama rakes in Rs 8.30 crore on Day 7

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat recently became the second highest grossing film of 2019 after beating the lifetime business of Kesari and Total Dhamaal. It is now expected to cross the Rs 175 crore mark, according to trade analysts. On 11 June, the seventh day of its release, Bharat witnessed a drop and earned only Rs 8.30 crore, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 167.60 crore.

The upcoming India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on 16 June may affect the film's earnings.

Bharat's current box office figures:

#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. An Eid release, the film is now the biggest opener of Salman's career at Rs 42.30 crore after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 12:28:01 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.