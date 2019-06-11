Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan film becomes second highest grosser of 2019 with Rs 159 crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Bharat has been minting big bucks at the domestic box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone within four days of release. Bharat earned a staggering Rs 26.70 crore on Saturday (8 June), Rs 27.90 crore on Sunday and Rs 9.20 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 159.30 crore. According to trade analysts, the film should surpass the Rs 175 crore mark.

However, the upcoming India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match may affect its business. Bharat has also become the second highest grosser of 2019 after beating the life time earnings of Kesari and Total Dhamaal in less than a week.

#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

#Bharat dips, after a long, rich weekend... Will have to speed up on remaining weekdays [Tue to Thu] and also in Weekend 2... Now second highest grosser of 2019, after crossing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in 6 days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

After Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat is the top grossing films of this year, trade analysts further mention.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 13:30:35 IST

