Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan film becomes second highest grosser of 2019 with Rs 159 crore

FP Staff

Jun 11, 2019 13:30:35 IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Bharat has been minting big bucks at the domestic box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone within four days of release. Bharat earned a staggering Rs 26.70 crore on Saturday (8 June), Rs 27.90 crore on Sunday and Rs 9.20 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 159.30 crore. According to trade analysts, the film should surpass the Rs 175 crore mark.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. YouTube

However, the upcoming India vs Pakistan  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match may affect its business. Bharat has also become the second highest grosser of 2019 after beating the life time earnings of Kesari and Total Dhamaal in less than a week.

After Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat is the top grossing films of this year, trade analysts further mention. 

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 13:30:35 IST

