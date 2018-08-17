Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Gold Tamba has Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha grooving to a foot-tapping number

The first song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, 'Gold Tamba' has been released, and shows Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shaking a leg to the foot-tapping, quirky number.

The song, set in a mela (fair), is a riot of colours. From the costumes donned by the lead pair, to the confetti strewn streets, the track is a celebration of colours; juxtaposing it to the opening sequence which shows an entire neighborhood suffering from power failure.

'Gold Tamba', reminiscent of Shahid's iconic dance numbers 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal' from Phata Poster Nikla Hero and 'Gandi Baat' from R...Rajkumar, sees the actor contorting, locking and popping to the peppy song. Shraddha, who has previously featured in a dance film ABCD 2, matches his steps to perfection.

Nakash Aziz has lent his voice to the track that has been composed by Anu Malik, its lyrics have been penned by Siddharth & Garima.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been a hot topic ever since its announcement but buzz around it sky-rocketed once the first look of Shree Narayan Singh's film was revealed. The Ek Villian actress took to Twitter and unveil the posters of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is hitting the cinemas on 21 September 2018.

The film will revolve around the issue of power cuts in the country.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 12:57 PM