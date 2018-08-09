Batti Gul Meter Chalu first look: Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam film sheds light on issue of power cuts in India

Shree Narayan Singh's directorial Batti Gul Meter Chalu's first poster released on 8 August. The poster was shared on Twitter by Shahid Kapoor, who plays the male lead in the film.

Kapoor gave details of the trailer launch of Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with the poster. The first look of the film clearly depicts the subject matter in the narrative, which deals the problem of power cuts in the country. The image, depicting a statement saying "Fused bulb se kraanti nahi layi ja sakti" (A fused bulb cannot bring revolution) , calls out to audiences to create awareness on the social cause.

A series of unlit houses are seen through a fused bulb while the background looms heavy in a dark blue hue. Faded images of electricity bills can also be seen in the background.

As reported earlier, Kapoor essays the role of a small time lawyer who takes up the issue of outrageously high rural electricity bills despite constant power cuts. Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam (who also plays a lawyer) feature in the film alongside Shahid. The film is scheduled to release on 14 September.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 13:57 PM